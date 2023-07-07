Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 218,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

