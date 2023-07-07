Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 33,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 280,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Orla Mining by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

