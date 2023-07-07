Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 447,901 shares.The stock last traded at $81.21 and had previously closed at $80.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 477,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

