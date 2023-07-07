OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $352.20

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 352.20 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 359.95 ($4.57), with a volume of 762358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.60 ($5.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.52) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.52) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.62) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.86).

OSB Group Trading Down 23.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.35.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

