Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

