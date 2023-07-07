Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.05 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

