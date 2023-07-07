Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after acquiring an additional 365,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

