PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

