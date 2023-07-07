PFG Advisors Buys 131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

