PFG Advisors Sells 2,382 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.