Phillip Samayoa Sells 3,116 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) insider Phillip Samayoa sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $16,483.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,554.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Generation Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $8,413,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

