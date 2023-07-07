Priya Singhal Sells 81 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $22,912.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $827,111.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIIB opened at $284.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average is $286.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

