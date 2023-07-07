PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 3.7% Higher

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.77. 51,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 377,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Yale University purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $23,202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $12,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

