Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

