ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Stock Holdings Reduced by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

SVXY opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

