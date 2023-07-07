ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 3,038,810 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

