ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,567 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.43% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.