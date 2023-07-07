Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

