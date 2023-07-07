Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,263 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

