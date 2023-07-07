Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for MetLife, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MET stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

