Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

