QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 3,042,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,647,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,976 shares of company stock worth $2,578,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.