Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Rallybio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $5.88 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
