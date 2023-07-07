Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,168 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

