Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

