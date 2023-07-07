Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

