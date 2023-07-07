Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 647,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,570.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 274,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 671,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,148,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

