Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Financial Survey

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Republic First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.13%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

56.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $165.93 million 0.33 $25.18 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.43 $140.93 million $4.04 5.18

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.