Reviewing Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Future FinTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 5.39 $954.33 million $12.55 19.93 Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.80 -$13.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $241.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 26.88% 44.25% 7.90% Future FinTech Group -56.74% -19.87% -16.00%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

