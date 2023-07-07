Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.29 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Daigle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,564 shares of company stock worth $39,787 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

