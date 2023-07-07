Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 13,708 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

