Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

EPSN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

