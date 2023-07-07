Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

