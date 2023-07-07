Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $145,000 Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 968,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.45. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

