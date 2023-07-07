Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $204,000 Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Tile Shop worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $244.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.02 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

