Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

JCI opened at $66.87 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.