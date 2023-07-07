Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $226,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of JD opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

