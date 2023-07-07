Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $62,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. True Signal LP bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,131 shares of company stock worth $3,697,828. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

