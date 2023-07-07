Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.