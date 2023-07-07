Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 372,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 784,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.50 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

