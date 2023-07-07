Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $288.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.46. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

