Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,772 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

