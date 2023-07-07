Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,721 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of OFS Capital worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -145.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

