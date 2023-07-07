Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,645 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.