Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,781 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,211.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

