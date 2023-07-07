Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $217,000 Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $26,515.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,771,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $26,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,224,202.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,046 shares of company stock worth $5,258,556. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

LEGH stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.