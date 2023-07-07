Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

