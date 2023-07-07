Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 380,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,416,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.