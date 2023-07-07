Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 380,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,416,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,785.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.