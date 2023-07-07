Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $42.87. Ryerson shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 73,357 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 228,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

