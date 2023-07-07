Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 14,536 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,445,999 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

